PHILLIPS — Residents will vote on a proposed $1.4 million municipal budget and the future of the fire station at the annual town meeting June 15.

It begins at 9 a.m. at the Phillips Area Community Center, 21 Depot St.

The budget is $46,155 more that this year, or an increase of 3.4%, according to information provided by Town Manager Maureen Haley.

The 2025 fiscal year is from July 1 to June 30, 2025.

The proposal does not factor in the town’s share of the Franklin County taxes of $169,242, an increase of $13,608, or its share of the Maine School Administrative District 58 budget that goes to vote Tuesday. If approved, it will be an increase of $99,315, which is a 9.11% increase. It makes the town’s share nearly $1.2 million.

Nominations will be taken from the floor for one, three-year selectperson seat, which is held by Janet White.

Voters will also elect two directors for three-year terms on the MSAD 58 board, Haley said. The seats are held by Jessica Cain and Alice Sozanski.

Also up for election is the town clerk for one year. It is held by Betty Jean “BJ” Bangs.

Elections will be held by secret ballot.

Residents will have 41 articles to consider. Two are related to the fire station.

Article 17 would direct selectmen to establish a five-member advisory committee and appoint members to oversee the application for a federal grant to build a fire station. The committee would answer to the Select Board and evaluate the location, project, costs and the town’s matching fund obligation. The committee would work with the board and town manager to fill out the application, once a matching fund is established, according to Haley.

Article 18 asks voters if they want to rescind a vote at last year’s town meeting, which gave authority to the Select Board to apply for a federal grant to build a public safety building at 15 Russell St. The town applied for the grant but was denied. If approved, the article would also return $138,750 to the undesignated fund. Voters approved using that money last year for a building reserve account, according to Haley.

