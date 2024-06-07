FARMINGTON — Celebrate summer at Gold LEAF Institute Senior College!Learn more about Gold LEAF and the summer offerings at GLI’s Summer Kick-off and Annual Meeting from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at St. Joseph’s Parish Hall, Farmington. The Summer Term Kick-off and Annual Meeting is free and open to the public.

GLI is a member-run organization affiliated with the University of Maine in Farmington. Our mission is to provide continued learning and activity opportunities for anyone age 50 or older (and spouse/partner of any age). GLI membership allows access to classes offered by all 17 Senior Colleges throughout Maine at maineseniorcollege.org – without an additional membership fee!

Whether you’re a seasoned learner or someone eager to explore new horizons, our Summer Term has something for everyone. Courses include trips, zoom classes and in-person classes.

Following is a sampling of new Summer Term offerings: Warm Weather Hiking, Trip to Colby College Art Museum, Food is Medicine, A Day on Maine Waters (kayaking), Talk & Tour at Good Shepard Food Bank (Auburn), Accessible Nature, Farmington Historic Buildings Tour, plus A Victorian Trip Up the Nile in 3-D.

While there is something new every GLI term, members can count on our Book Group, Views on the News discussion of current events, and the Dining Out group to run all year. Views on the News and Dining Out are free with membership.

Register for GLI membership and courses at goldleafinstitute.org. Questions? Email goldleaf@maine.edu or call 778-7063.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: