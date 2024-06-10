• Patience Merchant, 24, Jay, domestic violence assault, Friday, June 7, in Jay, $150 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Hunter Misner, 30, Portland, warrant failure to appear, Friday, June 7, in Cumberland County Jail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Alexander Robinson, 25, Wilton, criminal mischief, Saturday, June 8, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Dakota Bailey, 25, Strong, operating under the influence, criminal speed, failure to stop, Saturday, June 8, in Strong, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jacob Luce, 26, Clinton, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, June 9, in Farmington, turned himself in, Franklin County Detention Center.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: