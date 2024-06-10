The Maine Department of Transportation lines up equipment Thursday along River Street near the Morse Bridge in Rumford in preparation for up to three months of maintenance on the span over the Androscoggin River. Town Manager Stacy Carter said the bridge will be closed to traffic starting about July 8. Bruce Farrin/Rumford Falls Times
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.