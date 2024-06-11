RUMFORD — The Mexico Fire Department held their annual department dinner June 6, hosted by Chamberlain’s Tap & Table.

Three young members were presented with the George Downs Memorial Firefighter of the Year Award. This memorial award typically goes to a singular member who shows dedication above and beyond the regular call of duty throughout the previous year.

However, this year, Chief Mat Theriault said they couldn’t pick just one.

Firefighters Jacob Cunningham, Troy Swett and Hunter Bradbury received this year’s award due to actions shown during the devastating December floods.

“These young men really stepped up when we needed them and showed selflessness well outside of their comfort zones,” said Theriault.

“From rescuing community members from their flooded homes or multiple submerged vehicles in the river, to wading through chest high flood waters to assist people in need, these boys did so without hesitation when asked and for that we thank you, and the community thanks you. Keep up the good work.”

