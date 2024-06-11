DIXFIELD — Voters in Regional School Unit 56 passed the $14.28 million budget Tuesday by a 503-387 margin.
The town tallies were: Carthage, 34-46; Canton, 97-44; Dixfield, 186-128; and Peru 186-169.
The budget is $718,776 more than this year’s $13.56 million and represents an average increase of 6.76% in property taxes for the four towns.
All results are unofficial until certified by municipal clerks.
