RUMFORD — A majority of voters in Regional School Unit 10 approved a $37 million budget Tuesday, 1,187 to 732.

Approving the proposal were: Hanover, 34-29; Roxbury, 44-29; Rumford, 563-228; Mexico, 243-107; and Hartford 185-162.

Rejecting it were: Buckfield, 71-110; and Sumner, 47-67.

The budget is $3.7 million more than this year. The average increase in assessments to the seven towns is 7.95%. The district plans to use $1.35 million from this year to lower assessments.

Retaining their seats on the school board Tuesday were Bonnie Child of Mexico, 286 votes; Darcy Klein of Rumford, 531 votes; and Chad Culleton of Hartford, 279 votes.

filed under:
buckfield maine, election 2024, RSU 10, Rumford maine
