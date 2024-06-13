KINGFIELD – The Select Board voted June 3 to approve the purchase of a new fire truck, a Midwest Fire All-Poly Series 2,000-gallon tanker-pumper with a Freightliner M2-106 crew cab single axle 4X4 chassis, costing the town $493,294.

Town Manager Leanna Targett informed the board that a $10,000 deposit would be required with the signed contract. She recommended using $200,000 from the Fire Department reserve account to cover the initial costs.

“We have a fire equipment reserve account that will fund $200,000. The other $293,294 will be through a lease/purchase agreement,” Targett said. “The $40,000 we allocate each year for the reserve account will make the payment [approximately $30,000 with the remaining $10,000 helping to build the reserve account back up]. I have signed the contract, and a deposit of $10,000 has been made to begin the build. It will take almost two years before we get the truck.”

Chair Wade Browne commended Fire Chief Fred Nichols and his team for their oversight. He assured that the board will promptly address any fire department needs.

Nichols emphasized the value of the purchase. “That is the going rate,” Nichols said. “And that is a very good price. Three years ago, that truck was $690,000. It is a very capable truck.” The new truck is all-wheel drive. “We had multiple storms this past year where we had difficulty getting in places,” he noted in explaining why they chose all wheel drive.

The board discussed the timeline, with Nichols noting that it would take 20 to 24 months to take possession of the truck once the purchase contract is signed.

This decision was presented to the Budget Committee and the Select Board, and the approval marks a significant step in enhancing the town’s fire-fighting capabilities.

In other business, Targett confirmed that the planning for Riverside Street and West Kingfield Road is progressing as follows: the project went out to bid on June 10, with a pre-bid meeting and site drive scheduled for June 17 at 11 a.m. Bids are due back by June 24 at close of business [4:30 p.m.], with bid opening set for June 25 at 11:00 a.m. The Selectboard will award the bid on July 1. The project is expected to take 12-15 weeks, with substantial completion targeted for November 1 and final completion slated for Nov. 27, the day before Thanksgiving.

