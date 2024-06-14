Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road, Farmington. Their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, 12-4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our open hours to schedule an appointment. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry.

Pets in the spotlight this week are Lola and Fauna.

Lola is a female Pitbull mix of one to three years old. Her nicknames are “Showgirl,” and “Lottie.” With a medium energy level, Lola is nervous around people at first, but very sweet.

Meet Miss Lola! She is a very sweet young lady once she gets to know you. She can be very wary of new people, and she can be a bit reactive in stressful situations. However, she is great for handling, and will ask for snuggles no matter what task is at hand. Once she is comfortable, she is very affectionate and sweet! We recommend for Lola to go to a home with no other pets, and while she is not a risk to children, her nervousness and reactivity means she would be best in a home with kids who are 12 and older. Come meet this adorable snuggler who just needs a little extra time to become more comfortable!

Fauna is a female brown tabby and is 4-6 years of age. With the nickname of Jekyll & Hyde it’s obvious that she can be sweet but has short fuse. Although her energy level is low, she does not like other cats, but is fine with tolerant, cat-social dogs!

Miss Fauna is a little lady who likes to keep you guessing. She likes to initiate affection on her own terms, but can get overstimulated pretty easily and she will let you know when that happens. She tends to pick on other cats, so she would be best going to a home with no other cats. She thrives off being unpredictable and “murdery,” but she is looking to find “her person.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: