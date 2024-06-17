• Jessica M. Powers, 41, Wilton, warrant violation of bail, Friday, June 14, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Philip A. Marin, 26, Jay, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Saturday, June 15, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• David W. Day, 40, Garland, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Saturday, June 15, in Mexico, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Dana L. Doughty, 57, Dixfield, operating under the influence, Saturday, June 15, in Strong, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Robert A. Paolella, 65, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, June 15, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Barbara B. Lagasse, 51, Stratton, domestic violence assault, Monday, June 17, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason D. Velez, 45, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Monday, June 17, in Farmington, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

