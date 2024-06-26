LIVERMORE — Pastor Bonnie is on vacation this week. The congregation was welcomed in by Rev. Dr. Susan Crane at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “The Comforter Has Come”, “Great is Thy Faithfulness” and “Be Still, My Soul”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Discerning the True Spirit” and scriptures from 2 Timothy 1:3-7 and 1 John 4:16-18.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting any dry Pasta for the Food Pantry in June. No Bible Study this week as Pastor Bonnie is on vacation.

Coming Events: Vacation Bible School “Breaker Rock Beach” – July 22 – 26 from 6–8 p.m. Ages 4-12. Every day is an adventure at Breaker Rock Beach, from the morning waves crashing against the shore to evenings filled with bonfires and s’mores. Catch a glimpse of an orca leaping through the surf or watch happy sea lions playing among the rocks beneath magnificent pines.

Race along the sand with your brightly colored kite, join friends to make the most amazing sandcastle, or gaze in wonder at the mysteries found in a glimmering tide pool. As the crowds come and go and the tides ebb and flow, Breaker Rock rises majestically as a symbol of strength, standing firm against the force of wind and waves. You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com.

There will be no office hours this week.

