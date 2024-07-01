RANGELEY — Rangeley Fire Rescue personnel and others assisted 13 paddlers out of the water Saturday during the Maine High Peaks PaddleFest’s Rangeley Oquossoc Adventure Rendezvous, Chief Michael Bacon said Monday.

The two-day, 40-mile race was held on Rangeley Lake in Franklin County, Mooselookmeguntic Lake, which lies partly in Franklin and Oxford counties, and Upper Richardson Lake in northern Oxford County.

Bacon said wind created choppy water, adding, “We were seeing wave swells between 4 to 6 feet.”

Some kayakers and canoeists ended up on small islands, including Griffin Island.

Bacon said organizers were warned of a possible change in the weather.

The Fire Rescue Department’s Marine 1 boat was staged on Rangeley Lake and recovered two paddlers from the water, he said.

The Maine Warden Service was also called in.

Marine 2 was assisted by Bald Mountain Camps in Rangeley and other event safety boats. People were brought to a NorthStar EMS ambulance. Some had symptoms of hypothermia and were treated, Bacon said.

Searches continued until 4 p.m. for when all paddlers were accounted for, he said.

Copy the Story Link

Related Headlines Paddlers battle to finish line in Rangeley Oquossoc Adventure Rendezvous

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: