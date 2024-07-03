FARMINGTON — A member of the Tax-Increment Finance grant advisory committee Tuesday asked Franklin County commissioners why the county is asking for $700,000 toward the emergency operations center being built on County Way.

Ground was broken in June for the $4.4 million project that will house county administrative offices, the Sheriff’s Office, the Information Technology Department and the Emergency Management Agency.

The county was awarded $2 million from Congress and has $1.67 million from the American Recovery Plan Act to help pay for the project. Commissioners have also applied for a $700,000 grant from the county tax-increment program, which would help pay for space for administrative personnel, including the manager of the unorganized territory.

The county entered into an Enterprise Tax-Increment Finance and Development Program agreement with TransCanada Maine Wind Development in 2008 when it owned a 44-turbine wind energy development in Kibby and Skinner Townships. TransCanada sold the wind energy Helix Maine Wind Development project in 2017.

Member Bill Gilmore of Freeman Township said he has been involved in the Tax-Increment Financing advisory committee for 16 years. The panel reviews grant and scholarship applications for those living in the unorganized territory in Franklin County. The applications are graded and recommendations are made to commissioners for a decision. In some cases, if the request is for the entire county, a project could receive a portion of the funds.

He told commissioners that people in the unorganized territory, including those of an older age, are struggling to pay bills including tax bills. If the TIF wasn’t established, the tax dollars would have gone to the state to possibly help lower taxes.

County Deputy Administrator Tiffany Baker said the office space would be for Administrator Amy Bernard, who is also the manager of the unorganized territory for Franklin County. Baker, Administrative Assistant Jamie Sullivan and Treasurer Pam Prodan will also have offices in the new building.

Commissioner Bob Carlton of Freeman Township said one reason for the move is to get the Sheriff’s Office into a better building. The office has ventilation issues, cramped quarters and walls that move, he said. Most of the information technology work is for the communications center, Sheriff’s Office and the jail, which are also located on County Way where the new building is being constructed.

The Human Resources director shares an office space at the county courthouse on Main Street, Carlton said. When she needs to interview personnel she has to find space in the building to do it, he said.

The county decreased its tax rate for fiscal year 2024-25, which started July 1, Carlton said, and didn’t cut any projects. The tax rate was reduced by 22 cents from 2023-24 to make it $1.40 per $1,000 of property value.

