LIVERMORE — June 30, 2024 Service. The congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Call to Worship, Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “To God Be the Glory”, “I Will Sing of My Redeemer”, and “Footsteps of Jesus”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

During the sermon, titled “Undefeated Life” with scriptures from Romans 8:35-39, Pastor Bonnie began asking how life seems to make us feel defeated. It seems like life seems to get the better of us. So, how do we live a life that triumphs over our troubles, soars above every struggle and overcomes the deadly sins that drag us down?

There are too many of us Christians that are not living in victory, we are living a life that seems to be doomed. But why are we? As a child of God, a follower of Christ, why do we allow the sins in our lives to define us? We should realize that our victory comes through Jesus over our sins. Jesus bled and died and was resurrected so we could come out of the sins we had by repenting to Him and asking for forgiveness.

We allow sin to get into our lives and we take our eyes off Jesus and the trials, troubles, and temptations from Satan sneak into our lives. Jesus has said that we have His power in our lives when we became a child of God, so why aren’t we using that power to overcome Satan? God has already won, He has more than enough strength to overcome anything Satan throws at us. Jesus has overcome Satan at the cross and resurrection, giving us the power to overcome Satan too. The greatest enemy to us in this world is ourselves and Satan. We overcome because of the victory that Jesus won for us. We will overcome death because of what Jesus did for His children.

We know because of Jesus’ victory and ours through Him, we will one day fellowship and feast with Jesus. He is preparing a place for us with Him to live eternally. Jesus has said He will never leave or forsake us, shouldn’t we be calling upon Jesus more in our lives? We need to stand strong in God’s presence. God has also promised us that we will one day sit with Jesus on His throne. Jesus has encouraged us to live a life as a conqueror, not as a person that feels defeated. Alone, we have no chance to beat Satan and sin, but with Jesus we will be victorious. We have victory in Jesus!

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting canned Green Beans for the Food Pantry in July. Bible Study at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Coming Events: Vacation Bible School “Breaker Rock Beach” – July 22 – 26 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Ages 4-12. Every day is an adventure at Breaker Rock Beach, from the morning waves crashing against the shore to evenings filled with bonfires and s’mores! Catch a glimpse of an orca leaping through the surf or watch happy sea lions playing among the rocks beneath magnificent pines. Race along the sand with your brightly colored kite, join friends to make the most amazing sandcastle, or gaze in wonder at the mysteries found in a glimmering tide pool. As the crowds come and go and the tides ebb and flow, Breaker Rock rises majestically as a symbol of strength, standing firm against the force of wind and waves.

You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours is Tuesday’s from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: