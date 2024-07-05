Voices of Truth

FARMINGTON —The Baptist College of Ministry (BCM) Voices of Truth Mens Ensemble is a group of talented and consecrated students who travel the nation and minister in church services, events, and other venues. Their burden is to encourage young people to pursue God’s will in dependence on God. On Sun., July 7 – 9:30 & 10:45 a.m. these talented young men will be at the New Hope Baptist Church, located at 268 Perham St, in Farmington.

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange #10 is holding a sale on Saturday July 13 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free ice cream for kids! We also have lots of very good clothing for the entire family, shoes, boots, outerwear, household goods, small furniture, new craft items, lots of books, magazines, new afghans. New and different items at every sale. For more information call 207-208-9225.

JAY — Wilton Academy Annual Reunion will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at LaFleurs Restaurant 224 Main Street, Jay. A nice time for socializing and good food.(Baked Haddock, or Chicken Cordon bleu) $25 each including tax & gratuity. All classes invited. FMI call Shannon 778-4726/ camp 525-2666 or Barry Therrien 897-2787.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post 3335 will NOT be serving supper on July 5 so that the kitchen crew can enjoy the holiday. Meals will resume on July 12 with ham and potato casserole, salad, piña colada fluff for dessert. All meals served at 5 p.m. $12 Please call ahead to reserve your meal by Thursday. 897-2122. Eat in optional.

INDUSTRY — The Industry Senior Social will meet the third Thursday of the month through November at the Industry Town Office, 1033 Industry Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free lunch and usually an activity. July 18, Free lunch, but donations appreciated to offset the cost of food. We will be having ham, egg, tuna and chicken salad mini subs, potato salad and dessert.. FMI call Kathy 860-8102. All area senior citizens are welcome, not just Industry.

FARMINGTON — Friday, August 16, at 7 p.m. Revive & Energize Worship Night at Farmington Baptist Church with uplifting music performed by local artists including Tim and Sue Lambert, Craig Hutchinson, Cathi Burke, Jim Creznic, Steve and Ivan Moore, Bob Kerr and Bill Russo. 194 Whittier Road, Farmington. Join us for an evening of praise and Christian fellowship! This is a Free Family Event. For more information, please call the church at 207-779-0731

FARMINGTON — The Essentials Closet ministry at Old South Church in Farmington offers personal care products free of charge to people in the greater Farmington area who are having trouble making ends meet. In July, the Essentials Closet will be open on Monday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to noon and on Wednesday, July 24, from 2-4 p.m. Mark your calendars. Enter the church building (235 Main St) through the door off the parking lot at the corner of Main St and Depot St. Following the signs, go down a short flight of stairs and you will see it straight ahead of you.

FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls will again be having their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue on July 20, 2024. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams purchasing uniforms, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they need for the current season. Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please, no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support.

JAY — French Falls Park located at 28 French Falls Lane in Jay, right across from the Spruce Mt Middle School will be hosting several free concerts this summer. Mark your calendars on Thursday July 25, at 6 p.m., the performers will be Autumn Addicts. On Thursday, August 22 at 5:30 p.m., well known local musicians Matt & the Barnburners will take the stage.

PHILLIPS — The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to be held on Saturdays throughout the season at the Market’s new location – the Phillips Area Community Center on Depot Street. For additional information please contact Sandy Caton 207-639-2048. The Phillips Farmers Market will continue to offer the following: Fruit – Vegetables – Fresh Eggs – Pastries – Breads – Honey – Maple Syrup – Jams & Jellies – Handmade Products – Plants & Flowers – Artisans Wares.

LIVERMORE FALLS — Narcotics Anonymous (NA) meetings are held on Thursdays, 6 to 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls, 25 Church St. Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE FALLS — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Monday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church, 25 Church St., Livermore Falls.

LIVERMORE — There will be an Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meeting every Friday evening at the North Livermore Baptist Church, located at. Doors open around 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.

