FARMINGTON — A Farmington District Court judge set bail Monday at $1,500 for a Phillips woman accused of stabbing her live-in boyfriend in June.

Candance Dotolo, 44, was arrested Friday in Phillips on a felony charge of aggravated domestic violence assault. After review by the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, a misdemeanor charge of domestic violence assault was added.

Dotolo was arrested after she reported that her boyfriend was high on drugs and suicidal, according to Deputy Alan Elmes Jr.’s affidavit filed in Farmington District Court.

Dotolo told Elmes he held her down on a bed Friday and she kicked him to get him off, according to the affidavit. Elmes noted he did not see any signs of injury on her.

“During this conversation, Candance said she stabbed (him) about two weeks ago” about June 17 in Phillips, Elmes wrote.

The man was located Friday at 152 Sandy River Terrace in Farmington where he was dropped off by a relative of Dotolo’s. He told the deputy he did not hold Dotolo down and that she punched him in the shoulder and he pushed her away as she was sitting on the bed.

The relative and the man told deputies that Dotolo had stabbed him with a knife in June. He went to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington where three staples were used to close the wound, according to the court document.

Elmes wrote that he saw evidence on his right arm consistent with a knife wound.

The deputy returned to 38 Main St. in Phillips and asked Dotolo about the stabbing.

“Candance claims that (the boyfriend) had been after her for weeks and that she just snapped and stabbed him,” according to the affidavit. “Candance said she did not realize she did it until after she saw the blood on her knife.”

Dotolo located the knife in a black leather sleeve.

“It was approximately 6 inches long. The knife was collected as evidence. Candance told us that there was blood on the knife, and she used an alcohol wipe to clean it and threw the wipe away,” Elmes wrote.

During a Zoom appearance from the jail to the court, Assistant District Attorney Ellex St. Pierre requested $7,500 bail or $5,000 and a supervised release agreement. The state is very concerned Dotolo stabbed the victim, she said.

Defense attorney Bradley Sica Jr. said Dotolo could make about $1,940 in bail. He said she had a very light criminal history with a previous conviction of unlawful possession of a scheduled drug in 2017.

Judge Andrew Robinson set the bail at $1,500.

A conviction on the aggravated assault charge is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000. A conviction on the misdemeanor assault charge carries a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

