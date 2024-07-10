LEWISTON — SeniorsPlus will offer the following classes in July. Classes are held in person at its Lewiston, Wilton, or Norway locations; online; or hybrid. Class locations are 8 Falcon Road, Lewiston; 9 Marston St., Norway; and 284 Main St., Suite 100, Wilton. Classes are free, unless noted. Locations are fully accessible. Hearing assistive equipment is available upon request. For more information or to register, call 207-795-4010 or visit seniorsplus.org.

Androscoggin County Classes

Lewiston Game Day – Monday, July 15. Time: 1–3 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Have some popcorn while you play cribbage, canasta, board or card games. Bring your own or play ours.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’

— Charles Dickens in London: The Fleet Street and Inner Temple. Date: Tuesday, July 16 – Time: 2 p.m.

— Barranco Art District, Lima, Peru – Date: Tuesday, July 30 – Time: 2 p.m.

— Destination to be announced – Date: Tuesdays, July 9 and 23 – Time: 2 p.m.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Wowzitude’s Award-Winning Travel Club, designed for armchair travelers, takes you on LIVE, guided virtual walks around the world from the comfort and safety of SeniorsPlus. Interactive, virtual live-streamed walking tours feature expert hosts and trained local guides eager to Zoom in and introduce us to their favorite spots. Walk-ins welcome. *Check out SeniorsPlus on Facebook for Wowzitude updates.

Knitting Group

Dates: Wednesdays. Time: 4:30–7:30 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Join our knitting group to work on your own project, learn from others, and socialize.

Get Connected with the National Digital Equity Center. Date: Thursday, July 11. Time: 11 a.m.–noon. Facilitator: Bailey Smart of NDEC. Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Find out about the free programs and services provided by the National Digital Equity Center (NDEC). The NDEC provides support such as assistance for affordable high-speed internet, free Digital Skills Classes, and the Digital Skills Success Plan Program which is geared specifically towards people who either need assistance with learning how to acquire and/or use a device or take digital skills classes to improve their employment options.

Internet Safety Planning

Date: Thursday, July 18. Time: 10–11 a.m.. Instructor: Tyler Despain of Rheap Data. Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston Learn basic internet safety and privacy from a local cybersecurity expert, Tyler Despain, who is the owner of Rheap Data. In this class you will learn how to identify common email scams, how to use computers safely, and how to protect your privacy on the internet! There will be time for Q&A.

EXERCISE CLASSES

Total Strength and Balance. Day/time: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10:30–11:15 a.m. Instructor: Linn Morin, Certified Trainer. Cost: See below.

Location: SeniorsPlus Lewiston

Participants will gain physical and neuro-muscular strength, as well as balance to improve activities of daily living. Lighter weights or soup cans, a basic bouncing ball, and some tubes are used in this seated exercise class. Water is recommended during the class. Check with your physician prior to any exercise class. To register or for more info, call Linn at 523-9055. Cost is covered by most supplemental Medicare insurances; call Linn for info.

Chair Yoga In-Person and Zoom

Day/time: Tuesdays, 9–10 a.m. Day/time: Fridays, 9–10 a.m. Instructor: Mary Bishop, RYT. Location: Zoom and in person at SeniorsPlus Lewiston. Cost: $5 per class. Payments exchanged directly with Mary.

Must-haves: If on Zoom: computer, laptop, or tablet; sturdy chair on a non-slip surface. If in person, then just yourself.

Join Mary for this class offered both in person and on Zoom. It is designed to help with ease of movement and breath; finding stability, balance, and strength through yoga poses with variations for every ability. Class size is limited. If you are interested in the class availability or are unable to afford the payment, still reach out so we can discuss specifics/concerns with you.

Loose Ends Knitting Group. Dates: Tuesdays. Time: 1–2 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Bring your own knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, or anything you enjoy. Relax and socialize as we learn and grow together as a group. Extra yarn and needles will be available.

Tai Chi for Health and Balance. Date: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, July 9 through August 28. Time: 9–10 a.m. Instructor: Jessica Bronish. Cost: Suggested donation of $20 (covers all 16 classes). Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Tai Chi is an enjoyable exercise that can improve balance, relieve pain, and improve health and ability to do things. It is a slow exercise. It is easy to learn and good for all ability levels. Registration required before first class.

Walk-in Tech Assistance. Dates: Tuesdays, July 16, 23, and 30. Time: 1–3 p.m. Facilitator: Michael Burd. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton.

Need assistance with a device like a phone, tablet, or laptop? Do you need assistance with email or zoom? Michael Burd, Technology Literacy, CTE and Life Skills Instructor of Franklin County Adult Education, will be here to help.

Coffee and Cribbage Date: Thursdays, July 11, 18, and 25. Time: 9–10:30 a.m.Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Welcome to all beginner and experienced cribbage players. We will have limited cribbage boards available, so if you are able to bring your own, please do so.

Wowzitude! ‘Armchair Travel’ Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

— Paris, France – Date: Thursday, July 11. Time: 11 a.m.

— Jerusalem, Israel. Date: Thursday, July 18, Time: 11 a.m.

— Batumi, Georgia – Date: Thursday, July 25. Time: 11 a.m.

Intro to Ukulele

Date: Thursdays, July 11,18, and 25. Time: 2–3 p.m. Instructor: Michael Burd. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Discover the joy of making music with what many believe to be the world’s happiest instrument! No prior musical experience required—just bring your enthusiasm and willingness to learn! Limited instruments available; please call to register.

AARP Frauds and Scams Workshop. Date: Tuesday, July 23. Time: 11 a.m.–noon. Facilitator: Jessica Riseman. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Frauds and scams can take many forms. Do you know how to recognize a potential scam? What actions to take? Please join us for the AARP Fraud watch presentation where we will learn about identity theft, Romance Scams, imposter scams, and how to report these. You will have an opportunity to ask questions, get resources, guides, and more.

Save the date! Opening Minds through Art (OMA) Volunteers needed! Dates: Thursdays, August 1, 8, 15, 22, 29, and September 5, and Friday, September 13. Time: 1–2 p.m. Location: SeniorsPlus Wilton

Opening Minds through Art (OMA) strives to bring joy, art, and pride to people living with dementia and Alzheimer’s in our community. Weekly, for six weeks, people with dementia are paired one on one with trained volunteers who help them create art using imagination instead of memory. If you know someone living with dementia or Alzheimer’s who may enjoy this program, drop us a line.

