JAY— The Jay-Niles Memorial Library, as part of its Adventure Begins at Your Library Teen Summer Reading Program, hosted a special presentation by Christopher Packard July 9.

Packard, author of “Mythical Creatures of Maine” and a science teacher at Bangor High School, shared stories of Maine’s folklore. The event, led by tween/teen librarian Alexis Burbank, featured a slideshow detailing the mythical creatures discussed in Packard’s book and was free and open to all ages.

A full house gathered to hear Packard, who described creatures like the Dunghavenhooter, Billdad, Mikamwes, Pamola, Side-hill Gouger and the horned serpent/water creature. The children had several questions about the Dunghavenhooter which looks like a crocodilian creature and is partial to eating people who are intoxicated.

“It became an obsession to collect stories of mythical creatures and fantastic beasts in Maine,” Packard explained. “My wife assured me I needed to do something with these stories. I am super excited to see all of you, as I haven’t had a chance to be in this part of the state to do a talk.” He described his book as a field guide complete with pictures, range maps and descriptions of 42 creatures.

Packard also shared his passion for outdoor activities, recounting his experiences paddling, hunting, fishing and trail running. “I did 700 miles on trails, just in the woods,” Packard noted.

Packard mentioned his background as a biologist and botanist and his current role as a science teacher at Bangor High School. “I am a biologist and botanist,” he said. “I was paid to go around the country and do plant surveys and look for endangered species. I probably spent 1,000 hours looking for a rare orchard called small whorled pogonia. I have been a science teacher at Bangor High School for eight years, and I taught at another high school before that, as well as in downtown Cincinnati for about five years. I am very glad to be in Maine.”

Packard’s family has a long history in Maine, engaging in activities like shipbuilding, lumbering, hunting, trapping, guiding and running wilderness resort hotels since before the Civil War. He continues these traditions, hiking the wilderness, paddling the Allagash, climbing mountains and telling stories.

He noted that his great-grandfather founded a resort hotel near Dover-Foxcroft and recalled hearing stories from his grandfather about fantastic creatures, which inspired him to write his book and continue the tradition of storytelling. “I heard stories from my grandfather, about fantastic creatures that seemed very unlikely, all sorts of creatures,” Packard said. “I thought he was just making these things up, maybe he was maybe he wasn’t. I grew up, and forgot about this stuff. I saw a book of folklore from the 1800s, and started looking everywhere to collect these stories.”

“These stories are part of folklore traditions and help us understand what it means to be a person and relate to the world,” he said.

For more information about Packard, visit his website at www.christopherpackard.com.

