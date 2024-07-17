LIVERMORE FALLS —Sunday, July 14, 2024. Maggie Houlihan, played beautiful music on the pipe organ to set the mood for the worship service. Pastor Russ and Carol Thayer greeted members and visitors who entered to enjoy the service. Dianne Hirsh welcomed all and read announcements. She led the congregation as they sang two praise songs: “Let’s Just Praise the Lord”, and “Praise Him, Praise Him!” Pastor Thayer read the Call to Worship from Psalm 67, Verses 3 – 7. He led the gathering into prayer time, followed by The Lord’s Prayer. We stood and sang the hymn, “Send the Light”, after which Pastor Thayer called the children to the front pew for the junior sermon, “Secret Box”. During the offertory, “Brighten the Corner” was played by Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery. Special music was offered by Dianne Hirsh as she sang “Make Me A Blessing”, accompanied by Maggie.

Pastor Thayer used Scripture from Luke, Chapter 8,Verses 16 – 18 to introduce the sermon, titled, “Where Does Your Lamp Shine?”. Pastor began his sermon by singing two verses of the song: “This Little Light of Mine”. He told us that as Christians, we should never be embarrassed or ashamed to be Christians, we should let our light shine. Christianity is to be seen by others, not hidden from them. Society does not want to hear or learn of Christianity. Many people feel it is too confining and they wouldn’t be allowed to live the way they want. Everyone keeps secrets. We hide secrets from ourselves, from family and friends and even from God. But secrets will always come out, no matter how we try to hide them. Please don’t hide your Christian beliefs and your faith. Remember, you cannot keep secrets from God and He needs us to proclaim our faith to everyone we know and meet. So, don’t hide your faith in God. Let the world know that your life is better as a Christian with Jesus as your Shepherd!

The Service ended as we sang the Hymn, “Shine, Jesus, Shine, followed by the benediction and song, “The Lord Whom We Love”.

Announcements:

1.This month, we are collecting canned green beans for the Food Cupboard. In August, we will collect all kinds of crackers.

2. As we get the church ready for the ABCOM Convention in October, we have scheduled a second workday on Saturday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Any parishioners are welcome to help, if able.

3. Healthy Eating Group meets each Tuesday eve at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

4. The next Soap ‘N More Store will be open on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to Noon. Bag lunches will be given out.

5. The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, July 28 at 6 p.m. All are welcome to join us in sharing our love and praise for God and His blessings.

6. The Movie, “Chosen 4” will be offered at the Parsonage with Pastor Thayer and Carol, beginning Tuesday, August 6 at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

7. Vacation Bible School will take place from August 12 through August 16, from 1 – 4 p.m. each day. Volunteers are needed. Please see Becky Widger.

