RANGELEY — The town’s finance director has given her resignation notice, effective Thursday, Town Manager Joe Roach said Monday.

He thanked Rebekah Carmichael-Austin for her 11 years of service during a Select Board meeting.

The board authorized Roach to fill the position in accordance with the staffing policy.

“We will start advertising for a new finance director this week,” he said.

Town Clerk Marti Belt will begin serving Thursday as interim treasurer and tax collector.

“I’m a little excited,” Carmichael-Austin said Wednesday. “I am going to try and expand Uncovering Words, LLC which is my Spelling to Communicate business, as well as look at other options. I am taking the summer off though.”

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: