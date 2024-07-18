STRONG — The annual Pierpole Day celebration in Strong July 13 was a resounding success, drawing crowds and showcasing vibrant community spirit. The day was packed with activities, starting with a 5K run sponsored by the Strong Health Center and included vendor sales, a waterslide, games at the Strong United Methodist Church and many more family-friendly events.

Pierpole Days kicked off July 12 with Strong’s Got Talent show for the second year in a row headed by Liz Marble and Mary Ellen. Following the talent show was the first dessert auction by the Pierpole Committee.

One of the highlights was the parade, themed “Fun in Strong,” which kicked off at 6 p.m. from Starbird Flats, winding through Main Street and River Street, ending at the fire station. The streets were lined with spectators, especially children with baskets and bags ready to catch candy thrown from the floats. Two people were honored in the parade: Jean Carlow and Louise Hagerstrom.

The parade was well-received, featuring creative and entertaining floats, with cash prizes awarded for the top three:

•First Place [Best Use of Theme]: Sandy River Riders ATV Club

• Second Place [Most Creative]: Melinda Veux Pierpole Float

• Third Place [Most Entertaining]: Tiki Bar

Before the parade, people enjoyed a game of volleyball with a giant inflated ball at the Strong United Methodist Church. Other notable activities included a petting zoo, pony rides, balloon animals, and a car show at the baseball field. The Strong Fire Department also held an open house, allowing children to explore a fire truck and enjoy ice cream.

The car show winners:

• First Place [people’s choice]: Carol Baker 1969 Camaro

• Second Place Tony Costan 1934 Ford Hot Rod

• Third Place Rick Hastings 1957 Chevy

The evening culminated with fireworks at 9 p.m. at the Legion Field in Strong. Throughout the day, various events like the all-terrain vehicle safety course for ages 10-16, a book sale, face painting, and live music added to the festivities.

Mary Ayotte, event organizer for the Pierpole Committee, expressed gratitude for the support and efforts that made the event possible in a Facebook message. “The Pierpole Committee would be remiss if we did not take time to thank all the people that made this event possible,” Ayotte wrote. She acknowledged the committee members who work tirelessly, the businesses and donors who contribute, and the Strong community for their unwavering support.

Ayotte highlighted the success of the talent show and the first dessert auction, extending congratulations to all participants and thanking the bakers and bidders. She shared the committee’s excitement for the event and announced a brief break before planning for next year begins. Ayotte wrote, “The Pierpole Committee hopes you had fun and enjoyed time in your community, because we did. Thank you all and see you next year.”

