FARMINGTON — A sprinkler system at 105 Sawtelle Lane at the 82 High Street housing complex helped firefighters on Sunday contain a cooking fire to one apartment, Fire Rescue Chief TD Hardy said Monday.

However, water from the sprinkler system caused water damage in four apartments and five occupants were temporarily displaced, he said.

About 10 firefighters from Farmington Fire Rescue responded to the report of a fire at 12:55 p.m. Once a firefighter arrived on the scene mutual aid was canceled.

“It was a cooking fire on the stove and it extended to the cabinets above it,” Hardy said.

The occupant of the apartment that had the fire was Chris Townsend, Hardy said. It was unknown Monday if Townsend had renter’s insurance.

The building is insured. It is owned by 82 High Street Inc.

Firefighters checked the apartment over and the building itself to make sure fire had not extended any else in the building.

