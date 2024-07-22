CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Three people were sent to the hospital after a motorcycle and SUV collided on Monday on state Route 27, about 500 yards north of the Access Road to Sugarloaf, Police Chief Mark Lopez said Monday.

Tom Sing, 74, of Brooksville, Florida, was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle north on state Route 27 when, witnesses who were riding with him said, the motorcycle crossed the centerline and collided in a head-on type of crash with a 2012 Toyota RAV 4 driven by Rodene Withee, 77, of Madison, Lopez said. The Toyota was southbound on the road, he said.

Sing received a bad leg injury and a possible head injury, he said said. Sing was taken by a LifeFlight of Maine helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. NorthStar EMS ambulance took him to a landing zone to meet the helicopter. He was wearing a helmet, Lopez said.

Withee and her passenger, Radene Cote, 49, of North Anson were taken by an ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Both complained of pain, Lopez said.

Officer Connor Cook is investigating the crash, and he was assisted by officer Ben Gaudet at the scene. Carrabassett Valley, Kingfield and Eustis fire departments assisted at the crash reported just before at 12:26 p.m., either at the scene or setting up the landing zone for LifeFlight, Lopez said.

There are a lot of motorcycles up in Carrabassett Valley this week. The Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is celebrating its 50th anniversary at a convention at Sugarloaf. There are over 500 people schedule to come to convention, a member said Friday.

