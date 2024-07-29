NEW SHARON — A fire that destroyed a camp on Swan Road on Sunday afternoon has been ruled accidental, Farmington Fire Rescue Chief Tim “TD” Hardy said Monday. No one was injured.

An equipment trailer next to the building was damaged.

The fire is believed to have started in a crawl space under the building, but fire officials could not determine specifically what caused it due to the damage, Hardy said.

The camp, which is owned by a Vermont couple, was engulfed in flames when about 25 firefighters responded to the report about 12:30 p.m.

“Everybody was out of the house when we arrived,” Hardy said. “The dogs were also OK.”

The husband and wife, whose names were not immediately available, were working on a shed on the property when the fire started. Hardy said the couple didn’t believe the building was insured.

Firefighters had to haul water from a hydrant near the fire station on Cape Cod Hill Road, Hardy said. Extra firefighters were called in to rotate firefighters because of the heat, he said.

Fire crews from Chesterville, Industry, Temple, East Dixfield, New Vineyard and Norridgewock also responded to the scene. NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were also on scene.

Swan Road is located between state Route 27 and U.S. Route 2.

