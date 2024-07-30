REGION — The Jay-Niles Memorial Library’s summer reading program saw a good turnout July 22. Molly Kieltyka from Girl Scouts of Maine captivated attendees with paracord activities, where children made compass bracelets and key chains and the concept of sensory gardening was introduced.

Sensory gardens are designed to engage and stimulate the five senses: sight, smell, sound, touch and taste. These gardens encourage visitors to actively experience their surroundings, whether through viewing plants, touching them or listening to ambient sounds. Sensory gardens can be implemented in a variety of spaces, including gardens, terraces, balconies, courtyards, borders and containers.

Lindsey Hopkins, children’s librarian, also highlighted upcoming events at the library, including the Northern Stars Planetarium show July 29. Participants need to register for the limited-space shows at 4:30 or 5:45 p.m. Another notable event is scheduled for Sept. 21 at 10 a.m., featuring Denise from Boothby Orchards, who will share the story of Johnny Appleseed with a taste-testing and applesauce demonstration.

The Jay-Niles Memorial Library’s tween and teen movie night and pizza party July 23 was a resounding success. Attendees enjoyed the original 1995 Jumanji movie, and the event featured drinks, chips, popcorn, pepperoni pizza and vegan pizza for all. The group of teens and tweens filled the darkened room, some bringing their own comfy chairs.

Meanwhile, the Livermore Public Library has also enjoyed a successful summer reading program, despite having to postpone their July 27 scavenger hunt due to staff illness. The rescheduled scavenger hunt in August will feature items useful for hiking safety, and participating children will receive a library cinch bag with those helpful items.

The Livermore Public Library now offer passes to both the Portland Museum of Art [PMA] and the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center.

Livermore Public Library’s summer reading program included an outdoor story walk in Hutchins Park of “Little Beaver and the Echo” with fresh watermelon shared. The library hosted interactive story times with Camp CenterStage counselors and informative sessions with Maine Search and Rescue volunteers, who demonstrated how to stay safe in the woods and introduced their rescue dogs Reese and Beck.

For more information on these programs and to stay updated on future events, visit the Jay Niles-Memorial Library Facebook page and the Livermore Public Library Facebook page.

