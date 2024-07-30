WILTON — Lake Stewards of Maine plans to conduct a plant paddle workshop at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 on Varnum Pond for people to learn about aquatic invasive plant species that threaten Maine’s lakes.

The pond is the source of drinking water for the town.

The nonprofit trains, certifies and provides technical support to hundreds of volunteer citizen scientists who monitor indicators of water quality, assess watershed health and function, and screen lakes for invasive aquatic species, according to a letter the organization sent to Town Manager Maria Greeley.

The state has 15 aquatic plants on a prohibited list, Christine Guerette, the organization’s aquatic invasive species project manager, said Tuesday.

In the outdoor, on-water class, guests will learn how to survey for suspicious aquatic plants. The workshop plans to run until 1 p.m. If participants do not have their own watercraft, appropriate arrangements will be made.

The program plans to cover basic botany, plant structure, and life cycles for a variety of common plants. Participants will learn how to use the organization’s quick key list to determine whether plants are suspicious of being invasive and discover which aquatic invasive plants are infesting Maine’s lakes. They will also learn how to monitor lakes and how to report findings by becoming an invasive plant patrol volunteer.

Those interested need to preregister for the free workshop, Guerette said. To register, go to this website or call 207-783-7733.

Preregistration is required so that enough educational materials are available, Guerette said. Preregistrations will be accepted through Monday.

