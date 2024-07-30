LIVERMORE FALLS — The Treat Memorial Library’s Swap-O-Rama summer reading event, held July 25 that was organized by assistant librarian Alana Knapp proved to be a hit with the community. Tables were adorned with a variety of carefully laid out items, creating an inviting atmosphere for participants eager to trade and discover new treasures.

Attendees brought up to five items to contribute, earning a ticket for each item. These tickets were then exchanged for new items from the tables. The assortment included fans, butterfly hair clips, a Wizard of Oz lunch box, Beanie Boos, stuffed animals, rubber ducks, jewelry, and much more.

“We wanted to create a fun, engaging way for the community to interact and share,” Knapp said. The summer events have been well-attended, with both children and adults taking part in the program.

The library’s summer reading program continues with several exciting events on the horizon. The much-anticipated escape room event by Be Wild Daring Woods that will challenge participants’ problem-solving skills will be held Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. The summer program finale is set for Aug. 8 at 6 p.m., followed by a make-up event Aug. 15. The “Trash to Treasure Part 2: Mystery Bag Challenge” make-up event will give participants a bag of items to transform into something new, with prizes awarded for the most creative creations.

For more information on upcoming events, visit the library’s Facebook page.

