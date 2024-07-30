JAY — Randi Sencabaugh of Jay and the Jay Community Center hosted another successful community event Friday, July 26, from 3-7 p.m. Children from the area gathered to enjoy the summer weather participating in various outdoor and indoor games while savoring snow cones.

The event saw children running, laughing and playing games such as sharks and minnows, bubble tag, and corn hole. Sencabaugh said it was a perfect evening with warm weather and lots of fun.

This event follows the success of the movie night held June 17, which drew over 100 attendees. That evening freshly baked pizza, entertainment and various activities emphasized the need for such community events, Sencabaugh said.

Sencabaugh, who works at Food City, said she has observed the challenges local children face, including limited activities and high expectations. She said there’s nothing around the area for children. “This was a way to give back to the community and the children an opportunity to take that extra energy and put it toward something positive,” she added.

Looking ahead, volunteers are needed to help plan and execute future community events. Sencabaugh mentioned potential plans to tie community nights with community meals, encouraging children to cook in the kitchen or sit down for meals. She said they have a lot of ideas; they need people to volunteer ideas and time, not just financial support. She said she welcomes input and help.

For those interested in volunteering call Randi Sencabaugh, 207-500-8270.

