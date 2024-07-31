WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A Dixfield man was arrested Tuesday after crack cocaine and methamphetamine were allegedly found during a bail check of another person that was conducted at a Weld Road residence, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said.

Franklin County Deputy Gerald Maccione arrested Antone Morris, 37, of Dixfield on one count of unlawful possession of cocaine base, known as crack cocaine, and one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, according to the Franklin County arrest log.

Morris is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

A conviction on each of the charges carries a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

