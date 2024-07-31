• Ryan A. Brann, 46, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, July 27, in Cumberland County, brought to Franklin County on July 29, Franklin County Detention Center transport.
• Lisa E. Miniutti, 50, Wilton, unlawful possession of cocaine base-crack cocaine, violation condition of release, Tuesday, July 30, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Michael R. Storer, 45, Farmington, domestic violence criminal threatening, Tuesday, July 30, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Antone D. Morris, 37, Dixfield, unlawful possession of cocaine base-crack cocaine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Tuesday, July 30, in Washington Township.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.