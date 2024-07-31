• Ryan A. Brann, 46, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, July 27, in Cumberland County, brought to Franklin County on July 29, Franklin County Detention Center transport.

• Lisa E. Miniutti, 50, Wilton, unlawful possession of cocaine base-crack cocaine, violation condition of release, Tuesday, July 30, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Michael R. Storer, 45, Farmington, domestic violence criminal threatening, Tuesday, July 30, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Antone D. Morris, 37, Dixfield, unlawful possession of cocaine base-crack cocaine, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, Tuesday, July 30, in Washington Township.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

