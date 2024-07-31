FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington has been recognized as one of the most transfer-friendly colleges in the nation by Phi Theta Kappa, the official honor society for community colleges. UMF has been named to the honor society’s 2024 Transfer Honor Roll for excellence in the development and support of innovative pathways that help community college students easily transfer to the four-year university.

UMF created a highly personalized transfer student counseling process that focuses on the whole student, their academic and life experience, career and creative interests and personal goals.

Highly trained admissions counselors are widely available to provide prospective transfer students, both traditional students and adult learners, with individual attention. This personalized process provides information on college credit and experiential transferability and financial aid. It also connects the student with academic and advising support.

“From our very first contact with a student interested in transferring, we want them to know that Farmington is different and that here students are more than their grade point average,” said Isaac Seigle, UMF admissions counselor. “We want to get to know a student and make sure we are the right fit for them, and they are the right fit for us. We designed this process to help them feel comfortable and ready to be successful at UMF.”

UMF recently moved to a 3-hour credit system to provide easy credit transfer for community college students, or any student interested in transferring. This and a multitude of agreements with Maine Community Colleges provide students with a clear pathway to their UMF bachelor’s degree.

UMF offers a $1,000 to $2,000 per year merit transfer scholarship to qualified applicants. Students in Phi Beta Kappa are also eligible for a scholarship they offer. In addition, a State of Maine grant and other external and internal need-based financial aid awards are available.

The Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer students, including college cost and financial aid, campus life for transfer, admission practices and bachelor’s degree completion. This year, Phi Theta Kappa has named 228 colleges and universities to its 2024 Transfer Honor Roll, which is comprised of the top 25% of the highest-rated colleges.

“The goal of most students attending community college is earning a bachelor’s degree, but few do because of financial barriers and the complexity of the transfer process,” says Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner, President and CEO of Phi Theta Kappa. “We are proud to recognize the exceptional colleges and universities that go above and beyond to create accessible pathways to bachelor’s degree completion for community college transfer students.”

