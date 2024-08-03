ANDOVER — The main portion of the 43rd edition of Andover Olde Home Days celebration kicked off on Saturday morning.

The day opened with a 5K road race and a 1K fun run for kids. Thirty-three people ran in the road race, which began and ended at Andover Elementary School.

The theme for this year’s parade was “Hunting, Fishing and Camping, Oh my!” and it included floats, children with decorated bicycles, 15 military vehicles, classic cars and a lot of fire trucks.

This year’s festivities included an Antique, Classic & Hot Rod Cruise In at Akers Field, a women’s skillet toss in the field near Mills Market, a tractor pull, and lawnmower racing.

There was an amateur photography contest and exhibit, a flower show at the Historical Society Building, and the traditional chicken barbecue behind the fire station.

At the common, there were several food vendors and crafters selling items, as well as T-shirts, drawing button numbers and a 50/50 raffle.

This traditional event began in 1980 following the 175th anniversary of the town in 1979, after many participants urged the committee to continue with a yearly celebration.

