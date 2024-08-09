STRONG — The Sandy River Festival, a celebration of the natural beauty and rich history of the Sandy River, is coming back to Strong on Saturday, August 24, 2024! The festival will be held along the banks of the Sandy River in Strong, and will feature fun activities, live music, food trucks and more.

“We hope people across the region will join us for this fun celebration of the value that the Sandy River brings to our communities,” said Milt Baston, who is part of the volunteer group of local residents organizing the event.

This year’s festival features author Bill Roorbach, who will read from his book Temple Stream and discuss his latest book, Beep. Local storyteller Peggy Yocom will tell true tales of a supernaturally strong logger from the Rangeley region in the early 1900s, among others, and Coplin Kitchen Revival, made up of Mason Strunk and Chris Tranten, will perform music.

On-water activities will include canoe and kayak races and canoe jousting. Other activities will include: Fly casting lessons and fly-tying demonstrations, a kid’s tent with face painting and other activities, gold panning, and an inner tube run

The schedule for this community event is still developing. Updates on the activities and more will be posted on the event’s Facebook page.

“We’re really excited to be bringing back this popular community event to celebrate the amazing natural resources available to residents and visitors in Franklin County,” said Erica Bracy, another of the event organizers.

