REGION — SeniorsPlus, a leading organization dedicated to improving the quality of life for aging adults and people with disabilities, is looking for committed volunteers for its Money Minders program. Volunteers are needed in Franklin, and Oxford counties This program pairs well-trained volunteers with clients who need help managing their monthly bills.

By reducing overdraft and late fees, the program provides a lifeline to older adults and offers participants peace of mind. Volunteers have a significant impact on the well-being of the participants. This free service is available to individuals aged 60 and older.

Why Volunteer? To make a difference: Help older adults stay independent and financially healthy. Flexible hours: volunteer hours that fit into your schedule. Comprehensive training: receive training to help manage budgets, ensure timely bill payments and providing peace of mind.

How to get involved: Contact SeniorsPlus today to learn more about the Money Minders program and how you can contribute. Your time and dedication can help someone stay on top of their finances and reduce unnecessary stress.

Contact Information: Call us at 207-753-6148 or email: volunteerservices@seniorsplus.org to find out more about volunteer opportunities and how you can make a positive impact in your community.

Join us in making a difference. Become a Money Minders volunteer and help bring peace of mind to the aging adults in your community.

