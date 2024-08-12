COPLIN PLANTATION — A Kingfield man was accused of trafficking in fentanyl powder, cocaine, ketamine and MDMA (known as ecstasy and molly on the street) after a county deputy responded to a disturbance at a local motel.

Burke J. O’Donnell, 41, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated trafficking in cocaine and fentanyl powder, two counts of unlawful trafficking in MDMA and Ketamine, and one count of violation of condition of release pertaining to a separate case.

Jesse Clement, a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy, responded to a disturbance at the Spillover Motel on Thursday. A county dispatcher stated that a caller was reporting there was a male screaming in room No. 12 and slamming doors. The caller reported hearing the male yell, “I do not sell heroin,” according to Clement’s affidavit filed with Farmington District Court.

While Clement was in route to the motel, the dispatcher gave the deputy an update from the caller, stating that they could hear a female voice yelling for help.

When Clement arrived at the room, he knocked several times on the door before a man, later identified as O’Donnell, came to the door. He was “sweating heavily and seemed to be extremely nervous,” according to Clement. O’Donnell told Clement nothing was going on and the yelling must have been from the TV.

Clement wrote that O’Donnell seemed to be getting increasingly nervous and he was placed in handcuffs and searched for weapons. Clement asked O’Donnell if it was OK if he searched the room to make sure no one else was inside. Clement said O’Donnell said he, “would rather I didn’t.”

Based on the report of a woman yelling for help and how nervous O’Donnell was acting, Clements said he entered the room to search for a possible victim of assault. Clement noticed there was a large bulge in one of the beds, as if someone was under the covers. He lifted up the covers and located two small bags of what appeared to be white powder, a straw and aluminum foil. He asked O’Donnell what it was and he stated it was “fentanyl and cocaine.”

O’Donnell was out of jail on a delayed sentencing agreement for operating under the influence. There were search conditions with his bail.

Deputies found suspected drugs of 18.9 grams of ketamine, 140.4 grams of cocaine, 22.73 grams of MDMA and 7.52 grams of fentanyl.

O’Donnell was taken to Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. His bail was set by a judge at at $2,000 or personal recognizance with a supervised release agreement, according to court documents.

O’Donnell posted $2,000 bail to be released on Saturday.

A conviction on the charges ranges from 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine to six months in jail and a maximum $1,000 fine.

