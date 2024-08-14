Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

The shelter also offers in shelter services at very reasonable prices. A pet nail trim is only $10 per pet. They also offer microchip services for $20 for each pet. Pet ID tags are $5 per tag. Frontline treatments for animals under 70 pounds is $10. For larger animals over 70 pounds is $15 The shelter also offers Cat Spay/Neuter Vouchers for $40 per pet.

Kronos is a three-year-old male Cane Corso. Meet Kronos: While this gigantic boy was named after the titan who ate his own children, this Kronos welcomes all new people with an open heart and wagging tail. He is a huge lovebug, and he loves all people – he is ready to jump in your arms the second he meets you. He gets along well with most dog friends, but sometimes he can be a little wary of other male dogs. Being a giant breed dog, Kronos does require some extra attention, including potential medical expenses. He does have what is known as “cherry eyes,” which results in red/pink bumps on his lower eyelids. He has received treatment, but this condition will need to be monitored and treated for the rest of his life. Kronos can also have a bit of separation anxiety, so providing him with an impact crate when you’re not home, and lots of love and attention when you are will be key to keeping your Kronos happy. Come and meet this big love.

Marceline is a black Female of 1-3 years old with with medium hair. Meet Marceline the Vampire Queen. This lass has a very unique appearance of crinkly ears, that helps us distinguish her from other fluffy black cats. She is very sweet, and likes to follow people around in the cat room. She loves it when people get down on her level and hang out with her on the floor. She gets along with cat-savvy cats, and is known to stick up for herself if need be. Overall, she is quite playful and likes to play with both toys and people. Come and meet this super funny girl.

