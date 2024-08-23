FARMINGTON — Join us at the Farmington Public Library on Wednesday, September 4th at 6pm as we welcome Sharon Kitchens to discuss her book Stephen King’s Maine: A History and Guide. She will talk about her research and writing process, read a short excerpt from the book, and do a Q&A session. Books will be available for purchase courtesy of Devaney, Doak, and Garrett Booksellers.

In Stephen King’s Maine Kitchens writes about the areas of the state that inspired the fictional towns of Castle Rock, Jerusalem’s Lot, Derry, and Haven. She pulls in historical documents and conversations with locals to demonstrate what daily life is like in the places that formed the settings of famous King novels such as Carrie, Salem’s Lot, The Dead Zone, Cujo, IT, and 11/22/63.

According to her author bio: “Sharon has lived in Maine for a couple of decades. She has written about food and agriculture for various New England publications. Every week she can be seen carrying an armload of library books. She loves hanging out in cafés eating chocolate croissants and sipping lavender lattes. Her fondness for Patti Smith’s poetry is matched only by her love of Taylor Swift’s lyrics.”

We hope you’ll join us for this fun event on Wednesday, September 4th at 6pm. This event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be offered.

