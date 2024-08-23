CHESTERVILLE — Selectmen set the tax rate at $13.05 per $1,000 of property valuation on Thursday, a decrease of nearly $3 from last year, Town Clerk Melissa Letarte said Friday.

Of the total bill, 58.2% is for Regional School Unit 9’s $45 million budget, 11% is for Franklin County’s $10.6 million budget, and 36.2% is for the municipal budget of nearly $1.6 million, she said.

The town also had a property revaluation by adding 40% in value to buildings and 20% to land, she said. Property values have increased significantly across the state in the past several years.

Tax bills are expected to be sent late next week. The sole payment is due Dec. 14. Voters did lower the interest on late payments to 5.5% rather than going with 8.5% allowed by the state, Letarte said.

Interest will accrue starting Dec. 15.

