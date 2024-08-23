FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners decided Tuesday to return to 3:30 p.m. meeting the first and third Tuesdays of each month starting Sept. 3.

The change is to accommodate the schedule of Chairman Lance Harvell of Farmington, who is a teacher.

During the summer when school was not in session, they met at 10 a.m.

In other business, the county will host the Maine County Commissioners Association annual conference Sept. 24-26 at Sugarloaf resort in Carrabassett Valley.

Administrative Assistant Jamie Sullivan said, “We are looking for (Franklin County) swag” for raffles and reached out to vendors and local community members for donations of something representing the county.

The Commissioners’ Office will be closed Sept. 24 and 25 and half the day Sept. 26.

The county courthouse at 140 Main St. will be closed Sept. 24 for staff to also attend the conference.

Copy the Story Link