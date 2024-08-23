LIVERMORE FALLS — Sewer bills are now being sent annually, Sewer Clerk Tammy Gray explained at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting.

“The sewer billing has changed from quarterly to annually, so one bill goes out a year with two due dates,” Gray said. “Due dates for this year are Sept. 16 and Feb. 14.”

A notice was included with the new bills, she said.

“We have also told them that they can pay any way that is the easiest for them whether it is weekly, biweekly, monthly or quarterly, provided it is paid by the due date,” she said. “Anything still owed past the due date will collect interest.”

Gray said numerous people have asked about how water use is measured. Monthly water readings for three consecutive months during the winter are obtained from the Livermore Falls Water District, she said, and which three months are used depends on the district’s cycle.

“We do that because there is no water consumption being used outside,” she said. “No pools, washing cars, so it is just consumption that is going down into the sewer system. We already knew what we were going to bill you each quarter going ahead. That is how we are still doing it now.”

“If your water consumption was 10 units or 10 cubic feet, we already knew that for July 1 to June 30 we were going to be billing you 40 cubic feet for water,” Gray said.

What has changed is the base fee.

“It used to be $75 just to be hooked to sewer whether water was used or not — that was per quarter,” Gray said. “Now the quarterly base fee is $80 per quarter for using 0-8 cubic feet in a quarter. That is how we came up with the base fee of $320 for one year with 32 cubic feet. Anything over that, then you get charged per cubic foot going forward.”

Gray said the charge is for the year. Customers can figure out what the monthly cost would be so they don’t have to pay it all at once next year.

Selectman Jim Long asked when the sewer rate was last changed.

Town Manager Carrie Castonguay said it was 2018. “I was told it was a 10% increase at that time” and it was a board decision. The auditor’s recommendation was actually 30% so we have been behind for a number of years.”

In other business, Castonguay said fieldwork for the townwide property revaluation started Tuesday. Workers will have stickers on their cars, name tags and most will be wearing shirts with an emblem signifying they are from John E. O’Donnell & Associates of New Gloucester.

“We have a list of vehicles with license plates here at the office so we know who should and shouldn’t be out,” she said. “If people see strangers in the neighborhood, please don’t be alarmed. They estimate it will take about five or six months.”

Last September the town manager was authorized to write a letter of intent to the company for a revaluation. Paul Binette from the firm and the town’s assessing agent said it would cost $200,000.

The last revaluation was done about 1999.

The revaluation information and the list is on the town’s Facebook page.

In another matter, requests for absentee ballots for the Nov. 5 presidential election are being taken and will be sent when available, Town Clerk Doris Austin told selectmen Tuesday. “It is going to be busy,” she said. “I am getting four or five requests a day already.”

