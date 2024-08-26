WILTON — A Farmington man and four juveniles are accused in an incident Aug. 16 when a 13-year-old boy trying to find his stolen bike was robbed, assaulted and threatened with death in a camper at 202 Balsam St. in the Wilton Mobile Home Park.

Police said eight juveniles ranging in age from 12 to 16 were involved besides, Ty K. Looney, 23, of Farmington. Four of the juveniles were charged and taken to Long Creek Youth Development in South Portland, according to a Facebook post by Wilton Police Chief Ethan Kyes. They are a 12-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, all from Wilton, and a 16-year-old from Farmington.

Police investigated a complaint Aug. 17 of “serious crimes” committed against a 13-year-old boy.

The victim told police his bike was stolen during the Blueberry Festival in early August and he and a friend thought they saw it and followed the bike to the mobile home park, according to Cpl. Brian Lynch’s affidavit filed with the court. When the boy went into the camper a person blocked the exit.

Videos of the incident received by police showed several juveniles and Looney in the camper and Looney recording. He was identified by his tattoo on his left arm. Some teens took turns hitting the victim with their fists and open hands.

One video showed a teen cutting the boy’s hair with a knife, putting a clump of it in his mouth and slapping him.

Another video showed the boy trying to leave and a teen hooking his arms around the boy’s neck and slamming him to the ground, according to police.

A fifth video showed Looney holding a paintball gun at the boy’s face and the boy saying, “‘please no, I’m scared,'” the affidavit states. Another teen held the victim while another held a knife to the victim’s side and threatened to kill him if he told anyone.

The teens took the boy’s Galaxy A10 phone and case, his backpack, a prepaid debit card, a green bandana, some loose quarters and his Apple Airpod Pros, according to police.

The victim told police he was able to leave on his bike even though the juveniles slashed the tires.

Looney appeared Monday via Zoom with his attorney, Curtis Rice, in Judge Andrew Robinson’s courtroom in Paris. An American Sign Language interpreter and Assistant District Attorney Brian Yeager were at the proceeding. A second interpreter was interpreting to Looney, who has a hearing disability, at the jail.

Judge Andrew Robinson said the state filed a motion to revoke Looney’s bail on a previous domestic violence assault case. There is no bail for that charge.

He had been on a deferred sentencing agreement for about two months prior to this incident, Assistant District Attorney Brian Yeager said. He asked for $10,000 bail.

Rice asked for lower bail and said the domestic violence assault was the only charge Looney previously had.

Robinson set bail on the new charges at $5,000.

Rice will continue to represent Looney on the domestic violence charge until a new defense attorney is appointed to represent him.

Rice pointed out that being in jail and not being able to hear will be difficult for Looney. He asked that court hold him at a facility that complies with the American With Disabilities Act.

Looney is being held at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington.

