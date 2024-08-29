FARMINGTON — The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area put on the annual Color Me United 5K, and once again it was a smash hit. Here are the winners of the race:

Overall 5k winner – Adin Merritt 20:51.45

Overall 5k top female – Andrea Richards 27:36.08

Age 60 and above

Female winner – Beth Allen 28:43.66

Male winner – Paul Mills 29:43.48

Age 50-59

Female winner – Leigh Welch 33:15.67

Male winner – John Logan 24:01.23

Age 40-49

Female winner – LeeAnna Lavoie 27:54.88

Male winner – Eddie Hastings 24:11.55

Age 30-39

Female winner – Amanda Redburn 33:47.09

Male winner – James Redburn 23:09.60

Age 20-29

Female winner – Grace Dalton 28:49.99

Male winner – Damian Walker 1:10:02.76

Age 11-19

Female winner – McKinley Roy 31:21.23

Male winner – Forest Raymond 23:53.02

Age 10 and under

Female winner – Savannah Crawford 44:29.47

Male winner – Lincoln Mulliner 35:29.47

