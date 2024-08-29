FARMINGTON — The United Way of the Tri-Valley Area put on the annual Color Me United 5K, and once again it was a smash hit. Here are the winners of the race:
Overall 5k winner – Adin Merritt 20:51.45
Overall 5k top female – Andrea Richards 27:36.08
Age 60 and above
Female winner – Beth Allen 28:43.66
Male winner – Paul Mills 29:43.48
Age 50-59
Female winner – Leigh Welch 33:15.67
Male winner – John Logan 24:01.23
Age 40-49
Female winner – LeeAnna Lavoie 27:54.88
Male winner – Eddie Hastings 24:11.55
Age 30-39
Female winner – Amanda Redburn 33:47.09
Male winner – James Redburn 23:09.60
Age 20-29
Female winner – Grace Dalton 28:49.99
Male winner – Damian Walker 1:10:02.76
Age 11-19
Female winner – McKinley Roy 31:21.23
Male winner – Forest Raymond 23:53.02
Age 10 and under
Female winner – Savannah Crawford 44:29.47
Male winner – Lincoln Mulliner 35:29.47
