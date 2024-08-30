Franklin County Animal shelter is a no-kill shelter, which means they never euthanize animals due to a lack of space. Several hundred cats, dogs, and small animals come through the shelter’s doors each year. The shelter is committed to saving all healthy and treatable animals. They are a non-profit animal shelter focused on providing temporary care and shelter to stray, homeless, and abandoned animals within our community.

The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule.

Buddy – Male – 4-6 years – Hound/boxer mix

Meet Buddy! This awfully sweet, cuddly fella is bouncy, trouncy, flouncy, pouncy, fun, fun, fun, fun, fun! This energetic boy definitely lives up to his Boxer/Hound breed. He loves to run around, find trails around the dog park, and just be silly in general! He would need some work with his owner on his leash manners, as he tends to get a little distracted when walking. He is a really sweet boy, and is still quite gentle despite his exuberance. We feel like he would do well in a home with people of all ages, and that he would get along well with ot

her dogs. However, he does have a bit of a prey drive when it comes to smaller animals, so his new home should not have any cats. Come meet this bouncing brindle bundle of joy!

Aurora – Female – 1-3 years – Black Domestic Medium Hair Meet Aurora! This lady looks just like a cat clock with her glowing green eyes. She is relatively interested in people, and she gets along well with other cats. She spends most of her day sleeping, but she may follow you around if you catch her attention. She is a look-a-like for another cat we have, named Eclipse, but Aurora is the friendly version! Come by and meet this polite little lass!

