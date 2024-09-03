• Nathaniel J. Bourget, 32, Minot, violation condition of release, operating after the habitual offender revocation, Monday, Aug. 26, in Jay, $400 bail, Jay Police Department.
• Lacey J. M. Dougher, 36, Jay, warrant two counts failure to appear, Wednesday, Aug. 28, in Livermore Falls, $100 bail, Livermore Falls Police Department.
• Stanley Laurinaitis, 25, Jay, warrant refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Thursday, Aug. 29, in Jay, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.
• Jason C. Robbins, 42, Farmington, two counts aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs-fentanyl and cocaine, Thursday, Aug. 29, in Farmington, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
• Miguel A. Alvarez Jr., two counts aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs-fentanyl and cocaine, Thursday, Aug. 29, in Farmington, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
