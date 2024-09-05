Barbara Lambert of Industry tosses a horseshoe high in the air on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the 18th Annual Donn Barker Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at the Elks Lodge in Farmington. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

FARMINGTON – Friends and family gathered behind the Elks Lodge on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31, for the 18th Annual Donn Barker Memorial Horseshoe Tournament. The clinking of metal on metal, country music, and laughter could be heard as people watched the tournament with burgers and beers in hand.

From left, Aaron Allumbaugh of Farmington, Roberta Ranger of Wilton, Claudette Merchant of Wilton, and Duane Clark of Farmington prepare food to sell for the 18th Annual Donn Barker Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Elks Lodge in Farmington. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

The Elks is an organization formed in 1842, created with the purpose to “promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.”

Donn Barker was a very active member at the Farmington Elks Lodge, helping to carry out this mission before he passed in 2007. He enjoyed many things in life including hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, and much more. One thing that he was known for was his skill in playing horseshoes. That is why his brother Joel Barker decided to start a horseshoe tournament in his memory.

Barker said that the following year, his father Lester Barker and his other brother Larry Roberts also passed away. This inspired him to add their names to the tournament as well.

From left, Tim Clemens of Old Orchard Beach winds up his horseshoe swing as his opponent Luke Haines of Avon watches at the 18th Annual Donn Barker Memorial Horseshoe Tournament at the Elks Lodge in Farmington. Leo Goddard/Franklin Journal

This year’s first place winners of the tournament were Rick Durrell and Steve Haines. Second: Tom Barker and Luke Haines. Third: Dan Dubay and Bruce Fairington.

This event is a community tradition that is still going 18 years strong.

