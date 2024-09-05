FARMINGTON – Friends and family gathered behind the Elks Lodge on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 31, for the 18th Annual Donn Barker Memorial Horseshoe Tournament. The clinking of metal on metal, country music, and laughter could be heard as people watched the tournament with burgers and beers in hand.
The Elks is an organization formed in 1842, created with the purpose to “promote and practice the four cardinal virtues of Charity, Justice, Brotherly Love and Fidelity; to promote the welfare and enhance the happiness of its members; to quicken the spirit of American Patriotism and cultivate good fellowship.”
Donn Barker was a very active member at the Farmington Elks Lodge, helping to carry out this mission before he passed in 2007. He enjoyed many things in life including hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, and much more. One thing that he was known for was his skill in playing horseshoes. That is why his brother Joel Barker decided to start a horseshoe tournament in his memory.
Barker said that the following year, his father Lester Barker and his other brother Larry Roberts also passed away. This inspired him to add their names to the tournament as well.
This year’s first place winners of the tournament were Rick Durrell and Steve Haines. Second: Tom Barker and Luke Haines. Third: Dan Dubay and Bruce Fairington.
This event is a community tradition that is still going 18 years strong.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
We invite you to add your comments, and we encourage a thoughtful, open and lively exchange of ideas and information on this website. By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. You can also read our FAQs. You can modify your screen name here.
Readers may now see a Top Comments tab, which is an experimental software feature to detect and highlight comments that demonstrate compassion, reasoning, personal stories and curiosity, and encourage and promote civil discourse.
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.