PORTLAND — MaineHealth announced Aug. 30 that it has named a Milwaukee physician leader with deep roots in Maine to be its next chief medical and transformation officer.

Dr. Adrian Moran, who has been chief medical officer at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee, Wis., since 2022, is returning to Maine to lead MaineHealth’s medical team. Moran was in physician leadership roles of increasing responsibility at MaineHealth Maine Medical

Center Portland from 2003 – 2022, most recently as MHMMC’s vice president of medical affairs and chief of logistics.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Moran is coming back to us to be our chief medical and transformation officer,” said Dr. Andy Mueller, chief executive officer of MaineHealth. “Adrian is an accomplished physician and executive, and he knows our state and organization well. He will be

able to quickly acclimate to this critical role.”

Moran’s new role includes a broad portfolio of responsibilities, including oversight of hospital medical staffs across MaineHealth as well as research, academics, quality and safety, medical information systems, specialty service lines and emergency medical services.

“Adrian will play a key role in supporting our MaineHealth value of innovation, not only by transforming how we deliver care, but also through oversight of our extensive research and academic endeavors,” said Mueller.

Moran is a board-certified pediatric and adult congenital cardiologist with advanced imaging expertise. He graduated with a degree in medicine, surgery and obstetrics from University College in Dublin, Ireland, and is a fellow of the Washington, D.C.-based American College of

Cardiology. He also holds an Executive MBA in Healthcare from Brandeis University in Boston. He completed his core residency and fellowship at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I could not pass up the opportunity to return to Maine with my family in a role that provides me with an opportunity to make real progress toward achieving the MaineHealth vision of “working together so our communities are the healthiest in America,” said Moran. “It will be exciting to dig in and transform our care delivery to meet the needs of our patients in this new and challenging environment, and I’m anxious to get to work.”

Moran will start in his new role on Oct. 31.

