RUMFORD — The River Valley Rotary Club is again offering to help older or disabled residents in the River Valley area get their homes ready for winter.

Club members and community volunteers have been helping residents 55 and older or those with disabilities since 2010, especially those in Dixfield, Mexico, Peru and Rumford, according to Roger Whitehouse, chairman of the winterization project.

Local volunteers will caulk around doors and windows, cover windows and foundations with plastic, and install door sweeps and weather stripping, all free of charge.

The past two years volunteers from Oxford Federal Credit Union, Franklin Savings Bank and S.G. Thibault Funeral Home have helped, Whitehouse said.

This year, they will work from Oct. 20-31, a change from November in past years because the weather is warmer and it won’t interfere with those who hunt or are away, Whitehouse said.

Whitehouse first assesses projects and after receiving applications, “I look at the house and figure how many windows there are, door sweeps that they need” and other details. It takes about two to three hours to complete the a job, he said.

Ware-Butler Building Supply, Walmart and Aubuchon Hardware each donate up to $500-plus in materials for the project, he said.

Since those businesses have been donating materials in the past two to three years, the club hasn’t had to include any of its fundraising revenue toward the winterization project. Otherwise, it raises money throughout the year for scholarships for Mountain Valley High School students and its Rotary Youth Leadership program.

Those interested in having their home winterized or volunteering for the work may call Whitehouse at 207-357-2820 or email him at roger.riverside@gmail.com with the subject line ‘Winterization Project.’ Applications are due by Oct. 4.

