To the Editor:

Dear Mr Martin,

On this solemn day, instead of reflecting on September 11th and our nation’s bravery and losses, readers are subjected to BULLLLLLONY! (And I am being kind.)

I am hoping that your electricity was off last night and you could not watch what Americans were subjected to during the Trump years – a soulless, smirking geezer. (Again, I am being kind) FYI: I am proud to be a 75-year-old “geezer” myself.

I am not in your voting district but I want to inform your area voters about a similar thinking State representative in our area that has the same gullible opinions that you pontificate – meet State Representative Michael Soboleski (R) – Mr. Martin’s twin. Soboleski, is another fawner of backwards thinking when it comes to the environment, climate change and believing in Democracy.

Early in 2024, the Town of Phillips administration embarked on a dangerous action – the building of a 1-mile berm, the dredging of 1.1 miles of the Sandy River and destroying the habitat of the Atlantic Salmon without proper permits. All under the pretense of repairing 500 feet of a dirt road. Soboleski somehow approved and supported this illegal action.

Estimated cost to rebuild the destruction – $3 million dollars to the taxpayers of our town. Not to mention that the aforementioned actions should be a concern to every Maine citizen. Our environment, our rivers and our wildlife belong to all Maine Citizens.

Taxpayer requests through Freedom of Access Act (FOAA) have resulted in minimal information. Soboleski has ignored two FOAA requests to identify his reasoning for authorizing such destructive environmental activity. Refusing to answer FOAA inquiries is contrary to the spirit of Maine’s right to know law. Would Mr. Martin do the same?

So voters in District 19, be concerned. Sycophant politicians like Martin are not what Maine needs. We have been there and done that. Protect your district from “Soboleski-type” politicians who overeach their importance and disregard what Maine stands for. Please…

Paul Caruso

Phillips

