Bella Russo, a program coordinator for Maine AgrAbility, left, shows several children and their mother the correct way to bend, sit and stand Monday during Agriculture Education Day at Farmington Fair. From middle left to right are siblings Cali Wall, 4, Lucien Wall, 2, Nya Wall, 5, and Weston Wall, 9, with their mother, Sylvie Wall, all of Industry. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

FARMINGTON — Schoolchildren, home-schoolers and adults walked through the livestock and poultry barns on Monday, the second day of the Franklin County Agriculture Society ‘s 183rd exhibition.

Chris Adams of Starks blow-dries Vito, a 6-month-old Belted Galloway, on Monday at the Farmington Fair in Farmington. Adams and her husband, Scot Adams, have 30 head of beef cattle at the their Moonshadow Farm in Starks. Donna M. Perry/Sun Journal

About 1,000 children attended Agriculture Education Day at the Farmington Fair.

Children visited the historic New Sharon Library on the fairgrounds where there was standing room only. They also learned about blacksmithing, bees and other activities.

Maine AgrAbility program coordinator Bella Russo used models of the human body to show the correct way to bend, stand and sit. Lucian, 2, Cali, 4, Weston, 9, and Nya, 5, and their mother, Sylvie Wall, all of Industry, watched the demonstration and a couple of the children experimented with the models.

Chris Adams of Moonshadow Farms blow-dried a 6-month-old belted Galloway named Vito. She and her husband, Scot Adams, have 30 head of beef cattle at their farm in Starks.

Society Secretary Neal Yeaton estimated 1,000 children were on the grounds Monday under sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

In front of the main fair office, large pumpkins carved with “183 years” and Maine’s Harvest Fair 2024 are on display. Yeaton said Peter Cushing of Cushing Amusements had them carved.

One of the new shows this year is Crate Cyber having someone riding a dirt bike in a small, round metal ball, Yeaton said.

The fair continues through Saturday.

Neal Yeaton, secretary of the Franklin County Agricultural Society, straightens out a carved pumpkin Monday outside the secretary’s office at the Farmington Fair. Cushing Amusements had the pumpkins carved with Maine’s Harvest Fair 2024 with animals on it. Donna Perry

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Sun Journal account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
fairs, farmington fair 2024, Farmington Maine

Related Stories
Latest Articles