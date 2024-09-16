FARMINGTON — Schoolchildren, home-schoolers and adults walked through the livestock and poultry barns on Monday, the second day of the Franklin County Agriculture Society ‘s 183rd exhibition.
About 1,000 children attended Agriculture Education Day at the Farmington Fair.
Children visited the historic New Sharon Library on the fairgrounds where there was standing room only. They also learned about blacksmithing, bees and other activities.
Maine AgrAbility program coordinator Bella Russo used models of the human body to show the correct way to bend, stand and sit. Lucian, 2, Cali, 4, Weston, 9, and Nya, 5, and their mother, Sylvie Wall, all of Industry, watched the demonstration and a couple of the children experimented with the models.
Chris Adams of Moonshadow Farms blow-dried a 6-month-old belted Galloway named Vito. She and her husband, Scot Adams, have 30 head of beef cattle at their farm in Starks.
Society Secretary Neal Yeaton estimated 1,000 children were on the grounds Monday under sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.
In front of the main fair office, large pumpkins carved with “183 years” and Maine’s Harvest Fair 2024 are on display. Yeaton said Peter Cushing of Cushing Amusements had them carved.
One of the new shows this year is Crate Cyber having someone riding a dirt bike in a small, round metal ball, Yeaton said.
The fair continues through Saturday.
