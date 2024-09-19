REGION – MSAD 58 students are now at the end of their third full week of school this year. Superintendent Laura Columbia reported that things were going well in the district so far.

In a phone interview with The Franklin Journal on Sept. 9 Columbia shared that last year, a budget was created for the 2024-2025 school year that is going to be used to help with future planning in terms of maintenance and facilities. A strategic planning committee will be formed with school board members, staff, and community members.

This is the district’s second year working with the Building Assets, Reducing Risks [BARR] program, sponsored by the Maine Department of Education [DOE]. The program aims to enhance social skills and academic success in students through the relationships that they form with their peers and teachers.

Columbia also said that there were three new curricula being implemented in the district this year. Changes can be seen in grades kindergarten-12 for ELA [English Language Arts] and math, and in grades K-5 for science.

